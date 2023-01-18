AdMe
18 наших любимых актеров и актрис, которым в 2023 году внезапно исполняется 40 лет. А мы подумать не могли

Фразу «в 40 лет жизнь только начинается» мы понимаем лучше, только когда сами приближаемся по возрасту к этой цифре. И если в 20 лет это казалось чем-то пугающим, особенно для актрис и актеров, которые теряют возможность исполнять роли молодых персонажей, то сегодня ситуация меняется. Ведь для многих время серьезных ролей после 40 только начинается. Кроме того, мы сравнили, как выглядели звезды в начале, на пике карьеры и сейчас, и поняли, что с годами они лишь хорошеют.

Генри Кавилл

Эмили Блант

Крис Хемсворт

Джона Хилл

Эндрю Гарфилд

Завьер Сэмюэл

Кейт Мара

Джесси Айзенберг

Ребекка Фергюсон

Кейт Босуорт

Адам Дивайн

Мэми Гаммер

Адам Драйвер

Лупита Нионго

Зои Казан

Гугу Эмбата-Ро

Донал Глисон

Эшли Джонсон

А каких еще 40-летних знаменитостей вы знаете? Считаете ли вы, что их кинокарьера пошла в гору с возрастом?

Фото на превью Death on the Nile / London Weekend Television and co-producers, The Young Victoria / GK Films and co-producers, CJ Rivera / Everett Collection / East News
