18 наших любимых актеров и актрис, которым в 2023 году внезапно исполняется 40 лет. А мы подумать не могли
Фразу «в 40 лет жизнь только начинается» мы понимаем лучше, только когда сами приближаемся по возрасту к этой цифре. И если в 20 лет это казалось чем-то пугающим, особенно для актрис и актеров, которые теряют возможность исполнять роли молодых персонажей, то сегодня ситуация меняется. Ведь для многих время серьезных ролей после 40 только начинается. Кроме того, мы сравнили, как выглядели звезды в начале, на пике карьеры и сейчас, и поняли, что с годами они лишь хорошеют.
Генри Кавилл
© The Count of Monte Cristo / Touchstone Pictures and co-producers, © The Witcher / Netflix and co-producers, FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / East News
Эмили Блант
© Death on the Nile / London Weekend Television and co-producers, © The Young Victoria / GK Films and co-producers, CJ Rivera / Everett Collection / East News
Крис Хемсворт
© Neighbours / Grundy Television Australia and co-producers, © Thor: Love and Thunder / Marvel Studios and co-producers, CJ Rivera / Everett Collection / East News
Джона Хилл
© Grandma's Boy / Twentieth Century Fox and co-producers, © 21 Jump Street / Columbia Pictures and co-producers, Invision / Invision / East News
Эндрю Гарфилд
© Doctor Who / BBC Studios and co-producers, © The Amazing Spider-Man / Columbia Pictures and co-producers, Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News
Завьер Сэмюэл
© Newcastle / Universal Pictures and co-producers, © The Twilight Saga: Eclipse / Summit Entertainment and co-producers, FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / East News
Кейт Мара
Джесси Айзенберг
© Lightning: Fire from the Sky / Edgewood Studios and co-producers, © The Social Network / Columbia Pictures and co-producers, Lev Radin / PACIFIC PRESS / SIPA / SIPA / East News
Ребекка Фергюсон
© Hercules / Paramount Pictures and co-producers, © Dune: Part One / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Invision / Invision / East News
Кейт Босуорт
© Blue Crush / Universal Pictures and co-producers, © Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! / Dreamworks Pictures and co-producers, Invision / Invision / East News
Адам Дивайн
Мэми Гаммер
© Evening / Hart Sharp Entertainment and co-producers, © The Good Wife / CBS Production and co-producers, Guerin Charles / ABACA / Abaca / East News
Адам Драйвер
© Girls / Home Box Office (HBO) and co-producers, © Star Wars: The Force Awakens / Walt Disney Pictures and co-producers, Kristin Callahan / Everett Collection / East News
Лупита Нионго
© Shuga / MTV Staying Alive Foundation, © 12 Years a Slave / New Regency Productions and co-producers, Scott Garfitt / Invision / East News
Зои Казан
© Revolutionary Road / Dreamworks Pictures and co-producers, © The F Word / Entertainment One and co-producers, Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News
Гугу Эмбата-Ро
© Doctor Who / BBC Studios and co-producers, © Loki / Marvel Studios Inc. and co-producers, Invision / Invision / East News
Донал Глисон
© Studs / Brother Films Limited and co-producers, © Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I / Warner Bros. Pictures and co-producers, Invision / Associated Press / East News
Эшли Джонсон
А каких еще 40-летних знаменитостей вы знаете? Считаете ли вы, что их кинокарьера пошла в гору с возрастом?
Фото на превью Death on the Nile / London Weekend Television and co-producers, The Young Victoria / GK Films and co-producers, CJ Rivera / Everett Collection / East News
AdMe/Культура/18 наших любимых актеров и актрис, которым в 2023 году внезапно исполняется 40 лет. А мы подумать не могли
Поделиться этой статьёй