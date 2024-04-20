20 актеров «Гарри Поттера», которые стали старше, и теперь их родная мама не узнает

Кино
57 минут назад

Юные волшебники из серии фильмов о «Гарри Поттере» уже давно подросли, а взрослые маги обзавелись новыми морщинками, но не растеряли ни капли своего обаяния. Вот только не всех из них можно узнать с первого раза. Порой приходится долго всматриваться в фото, чтобы понять, кого этот актер сыграл в нашей любимой саге о Хогвартсе.

Джейсон Айзекс (Люциус Малфой)

Мэттью Льюис (Невилл Долгопупс)

© Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Gregorio T. Binuya / Everett Collection / EAST NEWS

Клеманс Поэзи (Флер Делакур)

Крис Рэнкин (Перси Уизли)

Эванна Линч (Полумна Лавгуд)

Имельда Стонтон (Долорес Амбридж)

Гарри Меллинг (Дадли Дурсль)

© Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Fati Sadou / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News

Брендан Глисон (Грозный Глаз Грюм)

Джон Клиз (Почти Безголовый Ник)

© Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News

Бонни Райт (Джинни Уизли)

‎Кэти Льюнг (Чжоу Чанг)

Наталия Тена (Нимфадора Тонкс)

Дэвид Тьюлис (профессор Люпин)

Уорик Дэвис (профессор Флитвик)

Джеймс Феллпс (Фред Уизли)

Тимоти Сполл (Питер Петтигрю)

Зои Уонамейкер (мадам Трюк)

Иэн Харт (профессор Квиррелл)

Дэвид Брэдли (Аргус Филч)

Том Фелтон (Драко Малфой)

У нас есть и другие статьи для любителей кино.

Фото на превью Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, East News © Fati Sadou / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News

Комментарии

Уведомления
Комментариев пока нет.
Есть шанс стать первым!