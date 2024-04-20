20 актеров «Гарри Поттера», которые стали старше, и теперь их родная мама не узнает
Юные волшебники из серии фильмов о «Гарри Поттере» уже давно подросли, а взрослые маги обзавелись новыми морщинками, но не растеряли ни капли своего обаяния. Вот только не всех из них можно узнать с первого раза. Порой приходится долго всматриваться в фото, чтобы понять, кого этот актер сыграл в нашей любимой саге о Хогвартсе.
Джейсон Айзекс (Люциус Малфой)
© Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Scott Garfitt / Invision / East News
Мэттью Льюис (Невилл Долгопупс)
© Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Gregorio T. Binuya / Everett Collection / EAST NEWS
Клеманс Поэзи (Флер Делакур)
© Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire / Warner Bros. and co-producers, LOIC VENANCE / AFP / East News
Крис Рэнкин (Перси Уизли)
Эванна Линч (Полумна Лавгуд)
Имельда Стонтон (Долорес Амбридж)
© Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Scott Garfitt / Invision / East News
Гарри Меллинг (Дадли Дурсль)
© Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Fati Sadou / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News
Брендан Глисон (Грозный Глаз Грюм)
© Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire / Warner Bros. and co-producers, VALERIE MACON / AFP / East News
Джон Клиз (Почти Безголовый Ник)
© Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News
Бонни Райт (Джинни Уизли)
Кэти Льюнг (Чжоу Чанг)
Наталия Тена (Нимфадора Тонкс)
© Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix / Warner Bros. and co-producers, LISA O'CONNOR / AFP / East News
Дэвид Тьюлис (профессор Люпин)
© Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Album Online / East News
Уорик Дэвис (профессор Флитвик)
© Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News
Джеймс Феллпс (Фред Уизли)
Тимоти Сполл (Питер Петтигрю)
© Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Scott A Garfitt / Invision / East News
Зои Уонамейкер (мадам Трюк)
© Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Everett Collection / East News
Иэн Харт (профессор Квиррелл)
© Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Scott Garfitt / Invision / East News
Дэвид Брэдли (Аргус Филч)
© Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News
Том Фелтон (Драко Малфой)
Фото на превью Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers, East News © Fati Sadou / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News
